Town of Antigonish Spends on New Infrastructure

The Town of Antigonish recently awarded five new tenders for infrastructure projects.

The town awarded a $240,830 contract to Eastern Trenchless for the first phase of a sewer lining project for West Street and James Street. They also awarded a contract to upgrade wastewater lagoon aeration equipment to Nexom for $138,100 which will improve treatment performance and energy efficiency while integrating with the existing facility. They also awarded a $671,409.50 contract to Veolia Water Technologies for screening equipment.

For street renewal work, Dexter Construction was awarded $1.37 million for sidewalk & paving work along West Street, and improvements near the skate park, including the installation of a new wall and bench. The work involves replacing curbs and sidewalks, resurfacing asphalt, installing new catch basins, and implementing all required traffic and environmental controls.

Dexter Construction also received $44,544 to install an accessible trail and viewing pad along the Central Turf Field at Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High School. The work includes excavation, gravel placement, asphalt surfacing, and full traffic, site safety, and environmental controls to improve accessibility for all users.

Eastern Fence Erectors received a $73,000 contract to supply and install new security fencing at both Columbus Field & the Town of Antigonish Public Works Building Yard. The upgrades aim to improve public safety and facility security, with completion expected before December.