Town of Antigonish Support calls by Antigonish County Municipality for Beech Hill Intersection Changes

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town supports the Municipality of the County of Antigonish in calling for changes to the Beech Hill Trunk 4 intersection.

Last week, County Council hosted an emergency meeting , regarding issues with the Trunk 4 Beech Hill Road intersection. Since January 1, 2017, first responders counted 18 collisions at the intersection, including two earlier this month, one fatal. Another collision occurred on Monday.

County council then passed a motion with a number of recommendations for temporary solutions including making the intersection a four way stop with portable signals, reducing the speed approaching the intersection with warning signage, and installing rumble strips in all directions approaching the intersection. The county wants the province to complete the permanent redesign of the intersection next spring.

Boucher says they realize the county’s hands are tied when it comes to upgrading the intersection, noting any changes would be the responsibility of the province. She said the county has a convincing argument for the province and hopes to hear something soon.