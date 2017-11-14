Town of Antigonish taking first steps to solar energy

Antigonish water treatment facility, which means the town has been approved to generate up to 50 kilowatts of solar electricity. It was announced on Friday that the Town of Antigonish was granted approval to partake in a new solar energy program. Solar panels will be installed at theAntigonish water treatment facility, which means the town has been approved to generate up to 50 kilowatts of solar electricity.

Town mayor, Laurie Boucher says thanks has to be given to the Antigonish Community Energy Co-operative, who have pushed for sustainable energy. Boucher says the town is already thinking towards the future:

In the town, St.FX will also participate in the program by adding solar panels to the Physical Science Complex.