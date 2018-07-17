Town of Antigonish to allow people to pay for Parking by using an app on their phone

The town is looking at adding another option for people paying for parking.

Antigonish Town Council will be setting up HotSpot, a parking app allowing people to pay for parking through their phone. The app won’t cost anything for the town to set up. HotSpot is free to download for residents but will require a $20 fee to use, on top of any parking fees.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the parking meters in the town will still exist. She also said HotSpot is set up in a number of larger areas, such as Halifax and Moncton, adding people see it as a matter of convenience.

HotSpot parking will be available in the town on August 1.

More information on HotSpot can be found by following this link: https://htsp.ca