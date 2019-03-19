Town of Antigonish to begin Budget Deliberations

With spring in the air, it’s getting close to budget deliberation time.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said staff is knee deep into the budget process, noting she

expects staff will come forward with something soon. Boucher said they received all of their community grants and council will meet this Friday to look at how the grant money will be awarded.

Boucher said they’d like to have something delivered in the next month or so, adding it’s too early to say about what might happen with tax rates.