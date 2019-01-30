Town of Antigonish to Build and Install a New Bench dedicated to the Park Bench Players

The Town of Antigonish today announced they are building and installing a new bench

dedicated to the Park Bench Players. The town received funding from the Arthur J. Gallagher Foundation.

Tricia Cameron, recreation director for the town, said the Bench Project originated last Spring, when the town was offering Engage Antigonish public sessions. Cameron said several representatives from the Park Bench Players came forward and said they wanted to have more places to sit, be seen, and converse with members of the community.

Following those discussions, town representatives walked through the downtown core with members of the Park Bench Players and looked at a variety of spots for a bench dedicated to the group. When the grant application arose, Cameron said they felt it was a great opportunity to partner with the Park Bench Players and the Arthur J. Gallagher Foundation in a unified project.

At this point, Cameron said, they are looking at installing the bench on Main Street near the intersection of Church and Main Streets, on the same side as the Moonlight Restaurant. Cameron said they still have to do some consulting with their engineering and public works staff to make sure there isn’t any interruptions to traffic. The site will include a bench, a plaque, and some amenities.