Town of Antigonish to conduct a CAO Review

The town of Antigonish is looking at a CAO review.

Following Tuesday’s regular meeting of council, Antigonish mayor Sean Cameron said council has one employee, that being the CAO, and in order for for the person in that position to do their job effectively, they will need feedback. Council voted to hire JD Strategy to do the performance evaluation.

An email from the town stated current CAO joined the town in 2024 and it is standard practice for town employees to undergo a review following their annual work anniversary. The email also states because it would not be appropriate for an town employee to review their direct supervisor, bringing in a third party ensures a fair and unbiased process.