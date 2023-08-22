Town of Antigonish to Conduct Electoral Boundary Review

The Municipality of the Town of Antigonish is conducting an electoral boundary review to go over the number of councillors and polling districts.

Council asked staff to continue with a review back in July. The Municipal Government Act requires every municipal council to conduct a study and apply to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to confirm or alter the number of councillors and the boundaries of the polling districts every eight years.

A post from the Town of Antigonish states comments and recommendations should be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on September 11, 2023, adding there is also an opportunity for residents to present to Town Council on the matter.

A number of municipalities have already conducted a review ahead of next year`s municipal election. Antigonish mayor Laurie Boucher said the town was granted extensions on the review due to the proposed consolidation with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

To submit comments, or to present, please contact Jeff Lawrence, Chief Administrative Officer.