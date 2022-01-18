Town of Antigonish to Enforce Overnight Parking Rules at Parking Lot near Antigonish Farmers

Following a request from the Antigonish Guysborough Federation of Agriculture, the Town of

Antigonish will begin enforcing overnight parking rules at the parking lot near the Antigonish Farmers’ Market Building. Representatives of the federation and farmers market made the request of the town after experiencing some parking capacity issues, particularly overnight.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said with paid parking coming into affect at StFX, some people were looking for overnight parking alternatives. Boucher said it became a problem when organizers noticed it took away parking capacity during the Farmers’ Market hours on Saturday.

Boucher said the increase in parking affected both the Antigonish Arena and the Farmers’ Market.