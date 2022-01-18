Town of Antigonish to Have Continuing Dialogue with St. FX, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, RCMP and Landlord to Limit Spread of Omicron Variant of COVID-19

With StFX students set to return to Antigonish in the coming weeks and in-person classes

resuming before the end of the month, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said she expects to get a few calls from concerned residents.

Boucher said the mood in the town was a little hot when students left in December, which is around the same time the university and the StFX students union each received fines of over $11,000 following an enforcement investigation into the situation at the university following the X ring ceremony.

However, Boucher noted the Omicron variant is in the community whether or not the students are here and everyone has to do their duty in keeping everyone safe.

Students are set to return to in-person classes on January 31, with all students set for a check-in on January 28th.