Town of Antigonish to Proceed with Development Agreement for a Victoria Street Rental Property

Following a contentious meeting, town council is moving ahead with a development agreement.

With a 5-2 vote, Antigonish Town Council decided to enter into a development agreement for a

rental property on 52 Victoria Street. The meeting featured a number of residents from the area, and none seemed pleased with Council’s decision. One spoke out of order before Mayor Laurie Boucher called a recess.

During last month’s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council, members approved first reading of a motion for an application to enter into a development agreement with the Town. The application came from a developer looking to add another rental property at 52 Victoria Street, where another rental property already exists.

The owner of the property, Frank McVicar, previously applied for a rezoning to allow for the development but was turned down. He then appealed to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, and preliminary arbitration recommended the owner apply for a development agreement in conjunction with a rezoning.

Following last night’s vote, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the development was recommended by the town’s previous planner and the Eastern District Planning Commission, noting it would be hard to go back to the UARB and say they still don’t want it. She also said the town has some issues with housing and more is needed.

Boucher said she understands where the residents are coming from but also said the town has changed and evolved a lot over the years