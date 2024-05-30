Listen Live

Town of Antigonish to Review Applications for CAO position

May 30, 2024 | Local News

Antigonish Town Council has created a hiring committee to review applications for the position of the municipal unit’s Chief Administrative Officer.

Sitting on the committee will be Mayor Laurie Boucher, Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier, Councillor Sean Cameron, Director of Corporate Services Meaghan Barkhouse and the Director of Community Development Kate MacInnis.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher

Boucher says the deadline for applications is Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Boucher says she’s impressed not only by the number of applications, but the quality of the candidates seeking the post.

Boucher says the committee will begin paring down the number of applications to a short list for interviews soon. Boucher is hopeful the town can announce the successful candidate by mid-July


