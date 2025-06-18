Town of Antigonish to seek Federal and Provincial Funding for Infrastructure Upgrades on West and James Streets

During a regular meeting on Monday night, council for the Town of Antigonish passed a resolution to apply to the province for the Canadian Housing Infrastructure Fund for infrastructure upgrades to West Street and James Street.

The total cost of the project is around $4,117,000, with the town asking for a federal contribution of $1,646,800, and a provincial contribution of $1,372,196, with the remaining $1,098,004 and any cost over runs to be covered by the town.

Town of Antigonish director of public works Kyle Meisner said the work is necessary, noting work needs to be done underneath West Street and James Street before they can pave.

Meisner said they will likely issue a tender in advance of the awarding of the funding, noting the completion of work on James and West Streets is a council priority.