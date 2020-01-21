Town of Antigonish to Support Film by Writer-Director-Actor Shelley Thompson

Town council is helping bring the area to the silver screen.

Last night, Antigonish Town Council voted to offer $19,000 in funding to Shelley Thompson, a writer-director-actor and former area resident. Thompson is looking to film her screenplay Dave, Her Dad, And the Tractor in the Antigonish area.

Last summer, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher spoke about a conversation she had with Thompson, who is looking to film in Antigonish during the Highland Games. Thompson’s screenplay is about a person returning to a small town after transitioning genders.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish previously provided a similar amount of funding for the project. Boucher said filming could take place this summer.