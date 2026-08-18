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Town of Antigonish Warns Mandatory Water Restrictions may be Imposed if the Community Doesn’t Receive Significant Rain

Aug 18, 2026 | Local News

The Town of Antigonish today posted on a social media update on the water levels at the James River dam.  
 
The town stated the reservoir is currently approximately 16 to 18 inches below the top of the dam, adding mandatory water conservation measures are triggered when water levels reach 1 metre, or approximately 3.3 feet, below the top of the dam. 
The town stated if the reservoir does not receive significant rain over the next week, mandatory water conservation measures may be implemented. The town asked the Municipality of the County of Antigonish to prepare its well system and complete the necessary water testing should an additional water supply measures be required. 

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.