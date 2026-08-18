Town of Antigonish Warns Mandatory Water Restrictions may be Imposed if the Community Doesn’t Receive Significant Rain
Aug 18, 2026 | Local News
The Town of Antigonish today posted on a social media update on the water levels at the James River dam.
The town stated the reservoir is currently approximately 16 to 18 inches below the top of the dam, adding mandatory water conservation measures are triggered when water levels reach 1 metre, or approximately 3.3 feet, below the top of the dam.
The town stated if the reservoir does not receive significant rain over the next week, mandatory water conservation measures may be implemented. The town asked the Municipality of the County of Antigonish to prepare its well system and complete the necessary water testing should an additional water supply measures be required.