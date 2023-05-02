Town of Mulgrave Adopts Municipal Budget

The Town of Mulgrave passed its 2023-2024 budget at the regular council meeting on Monday. Tax rates remain unchanged with the residential tax rate set at $ 1.2375 per $100 of assessment and the commercial tax rate set at $ 4.5257 per $100 of assessment.

The water levy also is unchanged at $0.2015 per $100 of assessed value in the areas serviced by fire hydrants and at a rate of $0.451 per $100 of assessed value in the areas service for sanitary sewer. The waste disposal levy is up from $128.25 to $135 per annum.

Council and non-unionized town staff will receive an honorarium and wage increase respectively, of two percent effective April 1, 2023.