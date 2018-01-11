Town of Mulgrave exploring options with its long-term future unclear

The Town of Mulgrave begins 2018 with an uncertain future. Last year, the town abandoned its application with Utility and Review Board to dissolve. It was hoping to merge with the District of Guysborough. But the rural municipality didn’t accept the province’s funding offer to assist Mulgrave to amalgamate.

Mulgrave Mayor Ralph Hadley says for now, the town is keeping the lines of communication open with the province’s Municipal Affairs department.

Hadley says one of its biggest challenges is capital improvements; there’s no money for projects such as a new sewer treatment plant. Hadley says the town is exploring possible funding options for that. The main road through town, Route 344, also needs significant improvements.

Hadley says it’s watching developments closely with a proposed container terminal in Melford, which could be a big boost for the local area.