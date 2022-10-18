Town of Mulgrave to Ask UARB to Maintain Status Quo on the size of its Town Council

Under the Nova Scotia Municipal Government Act municipalities are required to undergo a review of boundaries and council size once every eight years.

Last night the Town of Mulgrave held a public meeting to discuss the number of councillors that currently form the municipal council; the boundaries of the town are not under review. No written or oral submissions were made by the public on the topic. Councillors discussed the issue and all were in favour of maintaining the current council size of four councillors plus a mayor.

In the regular council meeting, which followed the public meeting, council voted in favour of submitting their application to maintain the current council size to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board for approval.