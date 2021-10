Mulgrave council voted to approve funds– $6000 plus HST– to carry out a risk assessment for the Post Office in the town at last night’s council meeting.

Work has recently been done on the building including testing for asbestos and radon. Before moving forward with additional work on the almost 100-year-old building, the town decided it was prudent to perform a risk assessment.

The Town of Mulgrave owns the property and Canada Post currently rents the building.