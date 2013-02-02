Town of Mulgrave to have a Three Month Pilot on a Four-Day Work Week

The Town of Mulgrave is running a three month pilot looking at a four-day work weeks for non union employees.

Mayor Ron Chisholm said the town went with the same process as the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, which began trying out a four day work week for staff back in 2020. He said one member of town office staff will work Monday to Thursday day and the other will work Tuesday to Friday. Chisholm said they will run a three-month trial and then look at the results.

Chisholm said staff are in training now.