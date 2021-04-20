Town of New Glasgow agrees to a Land Swap with Local Developer

A major building project along New Glasgow’s Riverfront has moved one step closer to completion, as town council approved a land swap with MacGillivray Properties. The town property formerly known as New Glasgow Foundry is being given to MacGillivray Properties in exchange for a subdivided portion of land beside the New Glasgow Farmers Market. The company plans to build a residential development on the former Maritime Steel site.