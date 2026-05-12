To celebrate Police Week, the Town of New Glasgow and New Glasgow Police are hosting Coffee with a Cop: Special Police Week Edition on Wednesday, May 13 at Murdoch Park.

The event will feature coffee, treats, lawn games, community activities, and opportunities to meet members of the New Glasgow Police. Attendees will also have the chance to meet Napoleon, try on police gear, and speak with officers about the work they do in the community each day. The event runs from 11 am to 2 p.m. on Wednesday a t Murdoch park .