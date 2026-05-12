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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Town of New Glasgow and New Glasgow Police are  hosting  Coffee  with a Cop: Special Police Week Edition on Wednesday

May 12, 2026 | Local News

To celebrate Police Week, the Town of New Glasgow and New Glasgow Police are  hosting  Coffee  with a Cop: Special Police Week Edition on Wednesday, May 13 at Murdoch Park. 

The event will feature coffee, treats, lawn games, community activities, and opportunities to meet members of the New Glasgow Police. Attendees will also have the chance to meet Napoleon, try on police gear, and speak with officers about the work they do in the community each  day.   The  event runs from  11 am  to 2 p.m. on Wednesday a t  Murdoch park .   

 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year