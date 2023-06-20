Town of New Glasgow Approached for Support from New Affordable Housing Group

The town of New Glasgow is taking a wait and see approach with a new group formed to deal with the issue of affordable housing.

In response to a request for a letter of support from the Pictou County Affordable and Supportive Housing Association, council voted to receive the organization’s letter, but not to write a letter of support at this time.

In discussing the matter, councilors noted that the group – formed in April – did not appear to have a clear mandate or specific plans as yet to tackle the issue of affordable housing. Councillors also noted the work already being done by the town, from supporting Viola’s Place & Coady’s Place to Roots for Youth & Tearmann House. While there won’t be a letter of support at this time, council did not rule out working with the group in the future.