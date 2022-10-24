Town of New Glasgow Celebrates International Award for Innovation in the Ageing Well and Silver Economy

The Town of New Glasgow will celebrate an International award it received in September for its

innovation in the Ageing Well and Silver Economy.

The town took first place at the 2022 SilverEco and Ageing Well International Awards in Cannes, France. New Glasgow represented Nova Scotia and is the only Canadian program awarded.

New Glasgow was one of the first municipalities in the province to implement an Age Friendly Community Action Plan that is inclusive, supportive and promotes accessibility. Mayor Nancy Dicks says the plan was implemented eight years ago.

The awards recognize excellence and innovation towards creating solutions for retirees.

The celebration will be held at Glasgow Square from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. today.