Town of New Glasgow Continues Public Consultations on new Land Use By-Law and Municipal Planning Strategy

The Town of New Glasgow is continuing the public consultation process over the development of its new land use by-law and municipal planning strategy with local engagement sessions this week.

The meetings are set for Tuesday, April 1 at the Ward One Recreation Centre, Wednesday, April 2 at the North End Recreation Centre, and Thursday, April 3, at the West Side Community Centre. All sessions run 6 to 8 p.m.

The town is looking to gather feedback on a number of matters including housing, community building, climate change, business attraction and retention, and transportation and infrastructure. New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said communication with the community is extremely important when looking at by-laws and strategies that could affect citizens.

The town hosted similar engagement sessions recently, and more are planned for the future, and residents can also offer feedback at the town`s Web site.