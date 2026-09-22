Town of New Glasgow council updates

New Glasgow’s audited financial statements were presented at last night’s monthly meeting, and show the town in good fiscal health. The fiscal year ending on March 31st had a net surplus of almost $8.8 million dollars, while the Water Utility operated with a deficit of about 83 thousand dollars. The Operating Reserve Fund was at $6.64 million at year’s end. Mayor Nancy Dicks noted that much of the surplus was the result of 9.4 million dollars in grants for capital projects from the other levels of government. 14.1 million dollars was spent on capital investments.

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New Glasgow council talked about concerning data coming from the East River Environmental Control Centre, which handles wastewater for the towns of New Glasgow, Stellarton, Trenton, Westville and parts of Pictou County. As part of a nation-wide survey, wastewater samples are tested for the presence of drugs and drug metabolites – compounds that leave the body after processing drugs. Data over the last few months has shown increases in both the amount and number of detected compounds in the wastewater. New Glasgow Police Chief Ryan Leil was unable to attend last night’s meeting, so council will be asking him to help interpret the data at their meeting next month. (Note: CAO Lisa is sending me a copy of the report in my e-mail tomorrow…I’ll forward it in case there’s any detail worth including.)

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Get ready to update your New Glasgow street maps. Town council approved the naming of two private roads and re-naming a section of public road at last night’s monthly meeting. A new six-building lot on Little Harbour Road will be named Ellen’s Way, while 3 buildings on a lot built by P.Q. Properties will be called either Abide Lane or Abide Avenue. A three-lot section of William Street will be re-named Simpson Street.