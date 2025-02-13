Town of New Glasgow Hosts Public Engagement Sessions on New Land-Use Bylaw and Municipal Planning Strategby

The Town of New Glasgow is hosting a pair of public engagement sessions to discuss a new land-use bylaw and municipal planning strategy.

The plan is for the town to gather input and feedback on issues such as housing, community building, climate change, business attraction and retention, as well as transportation and other infrastructure. The first session is set for Saturday, February 15, from 9 a.m. until noon at the New Glasgow Farmer’s Market. The second session is set for 12:30-2:230 p.m. at the New Glasgow Public Library, also on February 15.