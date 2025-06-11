Town of New Glasgow Installs Canoe and Kayak Launch Near Glasgow Square Theatre

The Town of New Glasgow announced the installation of the EZ Launch One-Way Accessible Canoe and Kayak Launch, one of only three units in Nova Scotia. The launch provides enhanced, inclusive access to East River for residents and visitors alike.

Situated at Glasgow Square Theatre the launch offers a user-friendly experience for paddlers of all abilities. Recent upgrades include an additional dock and ramp at the bottom of the gangway, further improving accessibility and enhancing the overall paddling experience.

The Launch is available from spring to fall, weather permitting, and is open for use by individuals, families, and community groups. The Town of New Glasgow invites residents to stop by and learn more about the Launch on Thursday, June 26, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the launch site outside of Glasgow Square Theatre.