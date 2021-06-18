Town of New Glasgow Part of National Pilot Project on the Circular Economy

The Town of New Glasgow is one of 15 Canadian municipalities chosen to participate in a one

year pilot project that aims to help communities in learning more about the circular economy and how concepts could be utilized in their communities. The circular economy is an economic system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources. Its goal is to keep products, equipment and infrastructure in use longer. They would then be disassembled, recycled and repurposed. Biologically based products could be biodegraded or composted.

Mayor Nancy Dicks says it’s a chance to learn more and how it could be used locally.

The pilot project, the Canadian Circular Cities and Regions Initiative’s Peer-to-Peer Network was developed by the National Zero Waste Council, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund and Recycling Councils in Alberta and Quebec. New Glasgow is one of two communities in Atlantic Canada that’s part of the pilot, the other is St. John’s, Newfoundland.