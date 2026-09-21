Listen Live

Listen Live

Town of New Glasgow part of public safety pilot project

Sep 21, 2026 | Local News

The Town of New Glasgow joins two other municipalities receiving federal funding to set up public safety initiatives.

A release from the provincial government states it is developing a Community Safety and Well-Being Initiative that will guide collective efforts to build safer, healthier and more resilient communities, while also developing tools and resources to help municipalities build their own community safety and well-being plans, tailored to local needs and priorities.

Public Safety Canada is supporting this work with $550,000 from its Guns and Gangs Violence Action Fund.

The three pilot municipalities are the Town of New Glasgow, the Region of Queens Municipality and the Municipality of East Hants, in partnership with the Halifax Regional Municipality. The province stated a provincial advisory committee is being established to guide the development of the strategy and support the three municipalities throughout the process. The three municipalities were selected to participate through an expression of interest.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks stated community safety is a shared responsibility that requires police, health, housing, social services, community organizations, and residents to work together, adding the pilot will help New Glasgow strengthen those partnerships.

This initiative responds to a recommendation from the Mass Casualty Commission to move beyond reactive, siloed responses to crime and harm and toward co-ordinated efforts focused on prevention.

Other Local News Stories

Town of Pictou council updates

Sep 22, 2026

Pictou's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31st were passed at last night's meeting of council, and the numbers show the town ran a deficit. Mayor Jim Ryan said the town finished about 565 thousand dollars in the red, mainly due to...

Town of New Glasgow council updates

Sep 22, 2026

New Glasgow's audited financial statements were presented at last night's monthly meeting, and show the town in good fiscal health. The fiscal year ending on March 31st had a net surplus of almost $8.8 million dollars, while the Water Utility operated with a deficit...

L’Arche Antigonish Fun Run set for September 27

Sep 21, 2026

It's a significant fund-raiser for L'Arche Antigonish. Next Sunday, September 27, the organization's 11th annual 5 kilometre Walk and Fun Run will be held at Columbus Field, Registration will begin at 10 am, the walk/run/roll starts at 11 with a barbecue to follow...

Antigonight Art after Dark Festival Set for Saturday

Sep 18, 2026

The annual Antigonight Art after Dark Festival is set for this weekend.  The theme this year is "Turning Tides".  Artists and guests are asked to explore their relationships with nature, the wilderness and consider how our environment informs our arts practices and...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.