Town of New Glasgow Planning Energy Upgrades to Three Community Centres

The Town of New Glasgow is looking to make some energy upgrades to three community centres.

New Glasgow town staff are is accepting tenders from qualified general mechanical contractors specializing in HVAC systems for energy upgrades to equipment at the Ward 1 Community Centre, the North End Recreation Centre, and the West Side Community Centre.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said energy upgrades are one of the goals of the municipality. She said they are looking to install a building automation system so the town can remotely control the heating at the centres, noting the facilities are often used as rental spaces.

Dicks said the energy upgrades are part of a commitment the town made over the last number of years to improve local sustainability, noting they want to eventually upgrade all town owned buildings.