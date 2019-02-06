Town of New Glasgow Preparing Plan on Vegetation

The town of New Glasgow is one step closer to putting a plan into action to deal with vegetation. Town engineer Earl MacKenzie, building on past plans drawn up over the last few years, presented to town council a report – put together with assistance from town staff – on what would be involved with long-term upkeep along the town’s trail system and its park lands. The plan would be over several years, and include a mix of in-house and contracted work. The report has been sent to New Glasgow council as it begins discussions over next year’s budget.