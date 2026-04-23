Town of New Glasgow Recognizes 9 Volunteers as part of National Volunteer w

The Town of New Glasgow recognized nine volunteers during the 2026 Volunteer Recognition Awards, held in celebration of National Volunteer Week.
The annual awards highlight individuals whose dedication, leadership, and generosity strengthen recreation centres, arts and culture, heritage initiatives, community services, and volunteer organizations across New Glasgow.
The Ward One Recreation Centre Volunteer Recognition Award went to Wayne Desmond
the North End Recreation Centre Volunteer Recognition Award went to Paul Manos
the West Side Community Centre Volunteer Recognition Award went to Nicole Cooley
the Youth Volunteer Leadership Award winner is Emma Proudfoot
the Carlton Munroe Music and Event Memorial Award winner is Brad MacLean
The Cultural Heritage Award went to Don Cosh, the Scott W. Weeks Community Service Award winner is Darcy Walsh, the Social Justice Award went to Lia Kreffer LeClair, and the Provincial Volunteer of the Year representative for New Glasgow is Art MacLean.