Town of New Glasgow Recognizes 9 Volunteers as part of National Volunteer w

The Town of New Glasgow recognized nine volunteers during the 2026 Volunteer Recognition Awards, held in celebration of National Volunteer Week.

The annual awards highlight individuals whose dedication, leadership, and generosity strengthen recreation centres, arts and culture, heritage initiatives, community services, and volunteer organizations across New Glasgow.

The Ward One Recreation Centre Volunteer Recognition Award went to Wayne Desmond the North End Recreation Centre Volunteer Recognition Award went to Paul Manos the West Side Community Centre Volunteer Recognition Award went to Nicole Cooley the Youth Volunteer Leadership Award winner is Emma Proudfoot the Carlton Munroe Music and Event Memorial Award winner is Brad MacLean