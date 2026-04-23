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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Town of New Glasgow Recognizes 9 Volunteers as part of National Volunteer w

Apr 23, 2026 | Local News

The Town of New Glasgow recognized nine  volunteers during the 2026 Volunteer Recognition Awards, held in celebration of National Volunteer Week.

The annual awards highlight individuals whose dedication, leadership, and generosity strengthen recreation centres, arts and culture, heritage initiatives, community services, and volunteer organizations across New Glasgow.

From left to right: Paul Manos, Lia Kreffer LeClair, Emma Proudfoot, Darcy Walsh, Nicole Cooley, Don Cosh, Art MacLean

The Ward One Recreation Centre Volunteer Recognition Award went to Wayne Desmond

the North End Recreation Centre Volunteer Recognition Award went to Paul Manos

the West Side Community Centre Volunteer Recognition Award went to Nicole Cooley

the Youth Volunteer Leadership Award winner is Emma Proudfoot

the Carlton Munroe Music and Event Memorial Award winner is Brad MacLean

The Cultural Heritage Award went to Don Cosh, the Scott W. Weeks Community Service Award winner is Darcy Walsh, the Social Justice Award went to Lia Kreffer LeClair, and the Provincial Volunteer of the Year representative for New Glasgow is Art MacLean.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year