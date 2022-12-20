Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Town of New Glasgow Recognizes Volunteers, Local Councillor Acknowledged for Long Service

This entry was posted in News on .

Several certificates were presented during New Glasgow’s meeting of council.

Mayor Nancy Dicks presented certificates of appreciation for the volunteers of the Northend Recreation Centre, Summer Street Industries, & Ward One Recreation Centre for their efforts providing comfort centres in the days following Hurricane Fiona.

Deputy Mayor Dawn Peters presented a certificate on behalf of the Department of Municipal Affairs to Councillor Clyde Frasier in recognition of his 15 years of service on council.