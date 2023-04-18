Town of New Glasgow Recognizes Volunteers

The town of New Glasgow is recognizing the work of its volunteers, as council has approved this year’s recipients of Volunteer Awards.

Sandra Johnson will receive the Carleton Munroe Music & Events Award, Denise Lynch will receive the Culture & Heritage Award, the Scott Weeks Community Leadership Award goes to Terry Richardson, and Madi Cromwell will receive the Youth Leadership Award.

Two awards are being given posthumously: Gerald Veldhoven is the recipient of the Michael Thiey Award, and Charles Francis “Babe” Paris is Volunteer of the Year. Paris has also been nominated for Provincial Volunteer of the Year.