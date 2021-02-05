Town of New Glasgow Surveys its Residents

its four year Integrated Development Plan. The Town of New Glasgow wants to hear from its residents. The town has started working onits four year Integrated Development Plan.

The town has developed a survey, which can be accessed on the town’s web site and on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media channels. Printed copies of the survey are also available at Town Hall and the New Glasgow Library.

The Town’s Community Engagement Coordinator Sarah Santos, says the survey asks residents what they feel are key priorities for the town.

Santos says survey respondents will also be asked how they obtain information about the town. She says it’s a measure of the town’s communication channels.

Those participating in the survey are also being asked if they are willing to participate in further consultations.