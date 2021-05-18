Town of New Glasgow Tax Rates Unchanged in New Municipal Budget

The town of New Glasgow is holding the line on tax rates. Following a review of the financial results from last year’s budget, and a detailed review of the effects of COVID-19 on the municipal operating and capital budgets, the Town of New Glasgow is keeping its rates at $1.84 per $100 of assessment for residential and $4.45 per $100 of assessment for commercial. There will be no increase in the residential user fees for the coming fiscal year.

New Glasgow’s operating budget is $19,639,016, just over $142,000 more than the previous fiscal. The town’s Water Utility budget is $4,354,467, roughly $94,700 lower than last year. There will be $8.4 million in capital work between the Town of New Glasgow ($4,727,482) and the New Glasgow Water Utility ($3,646,000). Among the projects included in the capital budget are $650,000 for street paving, $350,000 for sidewalk and curbing, and $375,000 for storm sewer upgrades.