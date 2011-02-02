Town of New Glasgow to hire a Development Officer

The Town of New Glasgow is hiring a development officer.

New Glasgow CAO Lisa MacDonald said the person currently working on land-use planning for the town is also serving as its development officer. In order to accelerate the town’s permitting processes and because there is a housing shortage in the community, it was decided to set up a separate development officer position.

MacDonald said the town launched the job posting yesterday and they are hoping to have someone soon. She noted the town expects to hear back on a housing acceleration fund application shortly.