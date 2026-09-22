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Town of New Glasgow to hold flag raising ahead of National Dar for Truth and Reconciliation

Sep 22, 2026 | Local News

The Town of New Glasgow is hosting a flag raising ceremony to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. National Truth and Reconciliation Day runs September 30, while the town is hosting the flag raising on Monday, September 28. New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks explained the town hosted similar events the past few years.

 

Mayor Dicks said Jonathan Beadle and Amanda Lorette, owners of the Mi’kma’ki Strong clothing line who are from Pictou Landing First Nation, will speak at the flag raising. Dicks said Beadle and Lorette are both involved in the Orange Jersey event for the Pictou County Weeks Crushers hockey game on October 1. There will be music at the Pictou County Wellness Centre before the game, featuring DeeDee Austin, followed by the game at 7. The mayor encouraged residents to come out to both events.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.