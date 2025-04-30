Town of New Glasgow to kick off 150th Anniversary Celebrations on May 6th

We are less than a week away from the Town of New Glasgow’s 150th anniversary.

The Town of New Glasgow and the New Glasgow 150 Anniversary Committee will kick of the anniversary celebrations on May 6, the 150th anniversary of the town`s incorporation, at the New Glasgow Riverfront.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks, co-chair of the anniversary committee, said the event will begin at 6 p.m. featuring special guests, the unveiling of a legacy art piece, a smudging ceremony and blessing of the river, along with drumming from the Pictou Landing First nation, African-Nova Scotia drummers, and a bagpiper.

The concert from approximately 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will immediately follow the launch ceremony and cake sharing. Performers include Doris Mason, Angela Cromwell, Jon Raven, and Sisters Robyn Alcorn and Jodi Alcorn and their families. There will also be a cameo performance by a New Glasgow artist as a surprise.

The mayor encouraged people to come out and celebrate on May 6, calling it a wonderful celebration of all things New Glasgow.

A release from the town states the celebrations throughout the year will include series of free community events, festivals and events collaborations, showcases of musical and artistic performances and exhibits, collaborations with the business community, an international town criers competition, enhanced beautification, Mayor’s Teas, as well as several legacy projects and even a few surprises.