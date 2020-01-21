Town of New Glasgow to Review adding more space for Sports

The town of New Glasgow is looking to add more space for sports. At Monday night’s meeting of the committee of the whole, a motion was passed to fund a study looking into the size of the gap between space available for athletic programs and the needs for various groups in Pictou County. New Glasgow CAO Lisa MacDonald says town council has already been approached by the Pictou County Athletics and Recreational Society, Pictou County Lightning basketball, and Pictou County Invasion volleyball, who say they are having trouble finding gym space.

MacDonald says the gap is not surprising, as the town no longer has the old Y facilities and John Brother MacDonald stadium to draw on. In addition to predicting the future athletic needs for Pictou County, the study would also estimate the cost to develop a field house on town land to address those needs. MacDonald explains what the study will do.

The cost for new buildings, should council go ahead, would be shared using the formula of one third federal, one third provincial, and one third municipal and community funding.