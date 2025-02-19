Town of New Glasgow will not Opt-in to Part of the New Waste Collection Agreement with Pictou County Shared Services

The town of New Glasgow has decided not to opt-in to part of the new waste collection agreement through Pictou County Shared Services.

The new option would have allowed residents to place one bulky item alongside their bi-weekly collections, with the cost of tipping fees and transport to be covered by the town. New Glasgow, like several other municipal councils, voted to not opt-in, noting the uncertainty of costs.

CAO Lisa MacDonald notes that while the option of year-round bulk pickup was turned down by council, there will still be specially scheduled bulk item pickups during the year.