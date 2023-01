The town of Pictou is buying an emergency generator to keep the sewage system operational in the event of a prolonged power failure, such as after storm Fiona. At their monthly meeting, town council passed a motion to purchase a new mobile, 75 kilowatt generator.

Mayor Jim Ryan says this new generator will be used for areas of the water system that don’t currently have their own emergency power.

The new generator will cost just under 33 thousand dollars, plus HST.