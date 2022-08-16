Town of Picotu looking to move a building to Broidy Park

The town of Pictou is taking one of the Three R’s of recycling to heart. Council approved the transfer of some capital funds marked for the CN station towards a plan to put a building in Broidy Park for recreation services. The idea is for the vacant building on the former Visitor Information site at the Rotary to be taken apart and re-built at the Park. Before that can happen, a geo-technical study must be done to ensure that a solid foundation can be built on the proposed Broidy Park site.