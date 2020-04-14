Town of Pictou Adjusts to Changes during COVID-19 Pandemic

Like all Nova Scotia municipalities, the Town of Pictou had to make some changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Jim Ryan said the town is supporting residents as best they can. He said the town is working with other local municipalities in Pictou County in various ways to make sure essential services can continue. While operations are continuing with the town, they closed down the town office and shut down and drained the town’s pool.

While they had to lay-off some staff, the town office and public works staff are going forward with their usual duties.

Ryan said a lot of businesses have closed down from a public perspective but some, particularly in the food industry, are exploring new ways to be able to provide their wares to the pubic, either through delivery or take-out.

These are challenging times for everyone, said the mayor, but they are encouraging people to follow the directives of the Nova Scotia Health Authority.