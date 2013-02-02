Town of Pictou adopts 2024-25 Capital Budget

The Town of Pictou passed its 2024-25 capital budget during a regular meeting earlier this week.

Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan said a big part of the $20 million capital budget has to do with the completion of the DeCoste Centre upgrades and new library, as well as the new Market Warf and breakwater project, which they expect to go to tender in the next couple of weeks.

Typically, Ryan said the capital budget would be in the range of about $6 million, adding they don’t usually have two large projects going on at the same time.

Along with looking forward to the summer, Ryan said staff will work on the town’s operational budget over the next month or so.