Town of Pictou Adopts Capital Budget

The town of Pictou passed its capital budget for the coming fiscal year beginning April 1.

The total amount was just over $3.83 million dollars. Town staff presented council with three options on where the money could be spent: council chose an option that includes a mix of paving, water line upgrades and streetlights.

Paving projects include Rowan Lane, Birch Hill Drive and Wallace Drive. Water Line upgrades include Welsford Street between Oak & Maple Streets, and Bark Street. When asked by councillor Nadine LeBlanc why the capital budget is being passed so soon, CAO Kyle Slaunwhite says getting the tenders out early can lead to better pricing as contractors haven’t yet filled their schedules for the year.

Slaunwhite noted that if tenders come under budget, it will be up to council to decide whether to place unused money into reserves or put it towards other projects.