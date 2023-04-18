Town of Pictou Adopts Operating Budget

The Town of Pictou passed its operating budget for the current fiscal year, and resident’s tax bills will see some small changes.

The area rates remain at $1.69 per $100 assessed for residential and $4.34 per $100 assessed for commercial. The Bid Area Rate will be removed. The Sewer Operational Flat Tax stays at $225.44, while the Sewer Capital Flat Tax is down to $96.74.

The Hydrant Rental Fee is down slightly to 0.154 per $100 assessed. The Curbside Collection and Recycling Fees are $159.12 and $50.38, respectively. In a separate motion, council raised the Fee for a Tax Certificate, usually requested when closing a real estate transaction, from $25 to $40.

Details on the Operating Budget will be posted this week on the town website.