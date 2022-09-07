Town of Pictou and Municipality of Pictou County Review Municipal Boundaries

Both the town of Pictou and the Municipality of Pictou County are going through the process of reviewing municipal boundaries, as required every eight years.

Currently, both the town and the county are planning to keep the status quo: Pictou town to remain with a Mayor and four councilors elected at large, and the County with a Warden chosen from twelve elected councilors, whose district boundaries will remain unchanged.

The public will have the opportunity to give feedback on the proposals. The town of Pictou will hold a special meeting to discuss the boundary review with the public on September 19th in town chambers, while the county is hosting a series of community sessions, beginning in Toney River on Thursday night at 8pm at the Community Hall. The full schedule can be found on the county’s website at munpict.ca/news.