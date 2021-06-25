Town of Pictou Busy with Revitalization of the Waterfront and Infrastructure Work on Main Street

With COVID-19 restrictions easing, Town of Pictou Mayor Jim Ryan said the town is in the middle

of a waterfront revitalization plan, adding there is also infrastructure work happening on Main Street.

Ryan said the town is looking forward to tourism season kicking off, adding the town’s proximity to the PEI ferry means they are happy those borders opened as well. Ryan said local small businesses did well to adapt to the new normal but the town is looking forward to a better year this year.

Ryan said the town hired a consultant to look at what is wanted and needed as far as waterfront development goes. He said they are hoping the waterfront becomes a major marine destination on the Northumberland shore.